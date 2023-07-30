Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Posts Earnings Results

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $123.95 million for the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Kansas City Life Insurance stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.36.

Kansas City Life Insurance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.28%.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

