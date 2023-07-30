KBC Group NV Buys 80,156 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 370,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,156 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $89,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,436. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

