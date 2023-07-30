KBC Group NV Has $18.48 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 58,351 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.32.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,131,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,474. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.39 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.52 and its 200-day moving average is $117.88. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

