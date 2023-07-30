KBC Group NV Has $219.63 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,540,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,833 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.1% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Coca-Cola worth $219,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

KO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,723,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,537,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $270.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,786 shares of company stock worth $30,019,224 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

