KBC Group NV Purchases 142,849 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 142,849 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $59,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.96.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.09. 1,767,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,198. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.13 and its 200-day moving average is $209.29. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $137.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

