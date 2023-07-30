KBC Group NV Sells 341,183 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 49.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 344,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,183 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $57,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,446. The firm has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

