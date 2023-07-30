KBC Group NV Sells 370,922 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 370,922 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of Oracle worth $133,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.99. 6,912,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,819,401. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.13. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $314.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

