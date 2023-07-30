KBC Group NV Sells 57,729 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57,729 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of IQVIA worth $21,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

IQVIA Price Performance

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.15. The stock had a trading volume of 872,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $249.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.55.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

