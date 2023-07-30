Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 100 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,545 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 0.5% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $268.85 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $270.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

