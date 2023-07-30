Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 435 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $459.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $439.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.98. The company has a market capitalization of $342.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

