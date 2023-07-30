Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Short Interest Up 53.3% in July

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kernel Group

In other news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 85,000 shares of Kernel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $891,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 677,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,106,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kernel Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kernel Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,982,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,124,000 after purchasing an additional 712,751 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kernel Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,867,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,862,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kernel Group by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,163,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 359,098 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kernel Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 878,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 45,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Kernel Group by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 544,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kernel Group Stock Performance

Kernel Group Company Profile

NASDAQ:KRNL remained flat at $10.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 34,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,916. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34. Kernel Group has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.53.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

