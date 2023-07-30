Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.78-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.76-14.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.78-$1.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on KDP shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,640,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,346,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.27. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 9,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,954.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 9,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,954.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

