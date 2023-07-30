Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Lowered to $138.00 at Bank of America

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.33.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Shares of KMB opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 477,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $702,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 85,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Featured Articles
