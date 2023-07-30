Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.22. 776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.33. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $81.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC downgraded Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

