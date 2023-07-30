KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPTSF remained flat at $8.02 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $8.02.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

