KuCoin Token Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 29th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for approximately $5.87 or 0.00019991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $567.71 million and approximately $892,102.92 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,294,195 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,794,195 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

