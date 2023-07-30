Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) and ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) Critical Review

ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ARB IOT Group and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARB IOT Group N/A N/A N/A Kyndryl -8.07% -27.55% -4.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Kyndryl shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARB IOT Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kyndryl 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ARB IOT Group and Kyndryl, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Kyndryl has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.07%. Given Kyndryl’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than ARB IOT Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARB IOT Group and Kyndryl’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARB IOT Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kyndryl $17.03 billion 0.18 -$1.38 billion ($6.06) -2.18

ARB IOT Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyndryl.

About ARB IOT Group

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services. It also offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors. In addition, the company offers IoT smart agriculture solutions, such as supply, installation, commissioning, and testing of smart hydroponic system; IoT system development solutions, including procure, supply, and deliver industrial building systems for construction projects; and IoT gadget distribution solutions, such as mobile gadget accessories, as well as provides shipping tracking and status updates, customer care line, online chat support, digital marketing, pre-installation, and warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. ARB IOT Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of ARB IOT Limited

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, communications, retail and travel, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

