L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.15-$12.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.00 billion-$18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.87 billion. L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.15-12.55 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.26. 1,434,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,224. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $174.55 and a 52 week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 226.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

