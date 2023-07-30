Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.00 to $14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.94. The company issued revenue guidance of +1.5-3.0% or $12.08 billion to $12.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.23 billion. Laboratory Co. of America also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.00-$14.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $272.88.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $214.64. 711,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.84. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $166.93 and a 1-year high of $222.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $256,194,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.