Lakeside Advisors INC. Trims Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lakeside Advisors INC. lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for 1.1% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.47.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

General Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $114.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,471,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,571. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.