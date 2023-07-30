Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stake Boosted by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE LW opened at $102.08 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.91 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.49.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

