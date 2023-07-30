LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, an increase of 95.4% from the June 30th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Bruce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000.

Get LAVA Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

LAVA Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

LAVA Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. 32,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,168. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. LAVA Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 183.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.