LCX Price Hits $0.0514 (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. LCX has a market capitalization of $39.67 million and approximately $274,515.20 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LCX has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One LCX token can currently be bought for about $0.0514 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges.

LCX Token Profile

LCX launched on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights.

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCX Token is classified as an exchange based utility token and may be used to pay all fees associated with the services offered by LCX AG. The LCX Token can be used as a voucher to pay fees, such as fees for LCX Terminal subscription; fees for custodian solutions LCX Vault; fees for exchange transactions for all crypto assets; exchange fees for fiat-crypto-fiat transactions; processing fees; and other fees within the LCX ecosystem.

The LCX Token has been issued by LCX AG in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations in Liechtenstein. As per legal assessment performed by qualified legal firms, LCX Token can be legally classified as a utility token according to the US, Singapore, European and Liechtenstein law.”

LCX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

