Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.50-$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Lennox International also updated its FY23 guidance to $15.50-16.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lennox International from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lennox International from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $304.45.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE LII traded up $6.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.36. The company had a trading volume of 531,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,964. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $202.97 and a fifty-two week high of $370.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.98 and its 200 day moving average is $277.87.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.94. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 390.97% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total value of $696,889.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,749,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total transaction of $696,889.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,749,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry Buck purchased 350 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.02 per share, for a total transaction of $99,757.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,627.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 35.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 662.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 376.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.