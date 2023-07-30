Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.50-16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.43. Lennox International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $15.50-$16.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LII shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $304.45.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LII traded up $6.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.36. 531,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,964. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $202.97 and a 52-week high of $370.28.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.94. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 390.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 15.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total transaction of $84,897.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $607,296.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total value of $696,889.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,749,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total value of $84,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,296.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,527 shares of company stock worth $1,574,120 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 151.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 204.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

