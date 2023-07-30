Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.68

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.68 and traded as high as C$21.76. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$21.47, with a volume of 7,443 shares traded.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Leon’s Furniture from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.95.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is 25.91%.
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company provides household furniture, electronics, and appliance installation and repair services; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.
