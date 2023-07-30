Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Short Interest Up 19.9% in July

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 28,600 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.46% of Liminal BioSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bloom Burton raised shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Liminal BioSciences Stock Performance

LMNL stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 36,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,138. Liminal BioSciences has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 82.72% and a net margin of 756.93%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company is developing LMNL6511, a selective antagonist for the G-protein coupled receptor 84, is expected to commence a Phase 1 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.