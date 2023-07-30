Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.15.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently -9.38%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,357,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,905,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,134,000 after buying an additional 351,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,691,000 after buying an additional 26,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

