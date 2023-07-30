Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.80-$14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.80-14.00 EPS.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $388.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,569. Linde has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $391.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.80 and its 200-day moving average is $355.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $190.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 in a research report on Friday. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $393.33.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Linde

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,409,138,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 888.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 88,779.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,949,000 after acquiring an additional 866,487 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.