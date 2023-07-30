Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share.

Linde Stock Up 1.1 %

Linde stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,569. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.32. Linde has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $391.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.33.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

