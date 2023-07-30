Linde (NYSE:LIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $4.08 on Friday, hitting $388.71. 1,445,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,569. Linde has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $391.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.33.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

