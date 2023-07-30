Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $348.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $305.00 to $348.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $335.90.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LAD opened at $306.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.58 and its 200-day moving average is $252.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $329.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total transaction of $49,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,890 shares of company stock valued at $421,726. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.