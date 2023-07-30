Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $348.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $305.00 to $348.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $335.90.
Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:LAD opened at $306.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.58 and its 200-day moving average is $252.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $329.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.44.
Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total transaction of $49,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,890 shares of company stock valued at $421,726. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
