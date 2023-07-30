LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LKQ Stock Down 1.3 %

LKQ stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.26. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,872.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,872.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 55.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

