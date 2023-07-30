Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Up 54.7% in July

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the June 30th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Localiza Rent a Car Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZRFY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,305. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. Localiza Rent a Car has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

Localiza Rent a Car Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.0576 dividend. This is an increase from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Localiza Rent a Car’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

About Localiza Rent a Car

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car and fleet rental business. The company is also involved in granting franchises; sale of decommissioned and used cars; provision of sundry automotive, and travel and tourism services; and managing claims for insurance companies, as well as provision of tracking and telemetry services.

