Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,124 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.8% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.21% of Lockheed Martin worth $210,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $449.00. 1,163,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,547. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $456.70 and a 200-day moving average of $465.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

