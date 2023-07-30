Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Short Interest Up 21.2% in July

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Logitech International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Logitech International stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $71.48. 761,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,120. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.14. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $73.70. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Logitech International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOGI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Logitech International from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Logitech International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at $913,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 105.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,890,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,050,000 after buying an additional 4,057,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,427,000 after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $238,096,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 3,263.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 922,313 shares during the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also

