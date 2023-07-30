Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 342,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 1,061.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,311,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after buying an additional 1,198,382 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 1,210,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 202,400 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 909,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 205,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 418,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 538,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 220,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 0.3 %

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. 129,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,356. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $778.58 million, a P/E ratio of 133.00, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Announces Dividend

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.44%. Analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.4648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,100.00%.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

