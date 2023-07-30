LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $48.88 million and $1.26 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One LooksRare token can now be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 931,555,120 tokens and its circulating supply is 896,134,779 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

