Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,350 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55,767 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $45,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,580,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $563.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,156. The business’s 50 day moving average is $528.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.63. The company has a market cap of $249.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

