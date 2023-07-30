Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $34.84 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,245 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Travelers Companies worth $34,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after acquiring an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $839,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,781,000 after acquiring an additional 694,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $108,956,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.26. 1,352,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.67. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

