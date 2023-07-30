Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1,242.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 390,640 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 361,537 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $47,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.62. 5,993,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,131,058. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $166.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

