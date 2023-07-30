Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.96.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,767,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,198. The stock has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.29. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

