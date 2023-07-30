MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 166,650 shares during the period. MACOM Technology Solutions accounts for 1.3% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $21,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.91. The stock had a trading volume of 224,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 7.85. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.82.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $213,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $508,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $213,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,330 shares of company stock worth $462,128. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

