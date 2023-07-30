MAGIC Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $163.61 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. One MAGIC token can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00002540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $163.61 million and approximately $17.50 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MAGIC has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,757,346 tokens. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions ()

Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:

Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

MAGIC Token Trading

