Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Down 19.5% in July

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,800 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 928,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 312,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Up 0.8 %
MX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. 145,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,961. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $385.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.
Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
About Magnachip Semiconductor
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Magnachip Semiconductor
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.