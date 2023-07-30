Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Down 19.5% in July

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,800 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 928,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 312,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Up 0.8 %

MX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. 145,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,961. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $385.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 448,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 634,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 101,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.