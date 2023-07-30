Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) PT Raised to C$160.00 at ATB Capital

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mainstreet Equity Stock Up 0.7 %

Mainstreet Equity stock opened at C$137.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$135.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$133.37. Mainstreet Equity has a 12 month low of C$104.00 and a 12 month high of C$149.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.52.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C$0.66. The business had revenue of C$51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.90 million. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 58.90%. Equities analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity will post 5.6492791 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. As of September 30, 2022, it had a total portfolio of 15,891 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, concrete mid-rise and high-rise apartments, and condo suites; and four freestanding commercial buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.