Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

MANH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.50.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $186.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $107.18 and a 12 month high of $208.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $986,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,892.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,274 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.7% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

