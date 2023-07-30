Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 17,187.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888,589 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 3.8% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.43% of Marathon Petroleum worth $283,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.31.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,559,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,244. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.