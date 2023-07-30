Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRIN opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

Marin Software last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.

Marin Software Company Profile



Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

