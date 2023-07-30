Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $56,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,582 shares of company stock worth $16,489,213. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.11 and a 1-year high of $194.16. The firm has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.41.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

